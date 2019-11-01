Services
Maliszewski Memorial Home
121 Main St
Sayreville, NJ 08872
(732) 254-1428
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Maliszewski Memorial Home
121 Main St
Sayreville, NJ 08872
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
8:30 AM
Maliszewski Memorial Home
121 Main St
Sayreville, NJ 08872
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Stanislaus Kostka RC Church
Sayreville, NJ
Bernard "Dziadzi" Sekman

Bernard "Dziadzi" Sekman Obituary
Bernard "Dziadzi" Sekman

Sayreville - Bernard "Dziadzi" Sekman, age 90, of Sayreville passed away Friday November 1, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Sayreville, he was a lifelong borough resident. Before his retirement, Benny worked as chief operator of photo products with E.I. Du Pont in Parlin for over 40 years. He was a US Navy veteran of WWII. Bonnie was a communicant of St. Stanislaus Kostka RC Church in Sayreville where he was a member of the Holy Name Society and the St. Stan's Seniors. He was a life member of the Knights of Columbus Council 2061, the Post 4699 and the American Legion Post 211.

He is predeceased by his wife Mary Buffalino Sekman in 1999, and his siblings Andrew, John, Rose Nahai, and Mary Smierzynski.

Surviving are his children Ron and his wife Lisa of Sayreville, Barbara Gazzale and her husband Robert of South Brunswick, Marianne Perry of Perth Amboy, 7 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, his sister Mildred Georgianna, his special friend LaVerne Pugner and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be Monday 8:30am from the Maliszewski Memorial Home 121 Main St. Sayreville with a 9:00am funeral mass at St. Stanislaus Kostka RC Church in Sayreville. Burial will follow at St. Stan's Cemetery.

Calling hours at the funeral home will be Sunday from 4pm to 7pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Stanislaus Kostka School 221 Mac Arthur Ave. Sayreville, NJ 08872.

Completed arrangements, letters of condolence, and directions may be found by visiting www.maliszewskimemorialhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019
