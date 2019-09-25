|
|
Bernard W. Pajak
Princeton - Bernard W. Pajak, 76 passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick with his family by his side.
Born in Perth Amboy, NJ, he later moved to Princeton with his loving family. Bernard, director of manufacturing for Haagen Daz Ice Cream retired in 2009. He's recieved 7 Patens and was awarded the 2007 Life Time Achievement Award from General Mills Incorporated. Bernard was a horse back riding enthusiast, John Wayne fan, landscaper and inventor.
He is preceded in death by his beloved mother Sophie Pajak.
He is survived by his devoted wife Kathleen Pajak, cherished daughters Jaimie and her husband John Kohler, Margie and her husband Alan Prior, and Charlene Pajak and her fiancée Jesse. Adored grandfather of Maya, Taeya, and Ashley.
We will begin to leave on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 9:15am from Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home, 419 Barclay Street, Perth Amboy, NJ, 08861 for a Funeral Mass at 10am at St. Stephens Church in Perth Amboy. Interment will follow at St. Gertrude's Cemetery in Colonia. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 5 - 9pm.
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 25, 2019