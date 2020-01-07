|
|
Bernardina Pisciotta
Highland Park - Bernardina Pisciotta passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on January 4, 2020.
She was born to Alessandro and Purina DelVito on March 6, 1923 in Bezozzo, a small town in northern Italy. She had five older sisters who predeceased her. During World War II she met her husband, Dr. Frank W. Pisciotta, in Italy. In 1947 they moved to Highland Park, New Jersey.
Bernardina thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, nephews and nieces, godchildren and great grand-children. Holidays were especially joyous times. Her house became the central gathering place for her relatives. She prepared Italian meals and passed on Italian heritage to her family—a cherished memory. For over a half century, friends and relatives were always welcome at her summer home in Toms River, New Jersey. She remained in constant contact with her relatives in Italy, writing and calling nearly every day for over seventy years.
Bernardina was a kind-hearted and charitable person who always put the needs of others ahead of her own. She had a unique ability to find the good in people. She was always willing to hear the problems of friends, neighbors and relatives. She was known for giving subtle but wise advice, helping people cope with difficulties and challenging situations. She was loved, admired and widely respected by her family and those who were fortunate enough to know her, including her "family" at Spring Mill Senior Living in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, where she resided for over eight years. She will be sorely missed.
Bernardina was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Frank Pisciotta, who died in 1998. She is survived by her sons, Dr. Frank A. Pisciotta of Glen Burnie, Maryland and Dr. Alexander W. Pisciotta of Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, as well as his wife, Kathryn Sullivan Pisciotta. She leaves behind five grandsons: Dr. John Pisciotta and his wife, Zehara Zaybak, of West Chester, Pennsylvania, Tom Pisciotta of Baltimore, Maryland, Alexander B. Pisciotta of Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, Matthew Pisciotta of Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, Chris Pisciotta and his wife, Ashley Hanna Pisciotta, of Annandale, New Jersey, and their children, Morgan and Miles.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend a Mass of the Christian Burial at Saint Theresa of the Infant Jesus Parish — located at 15 Fox Road off Woodbridge Avenue, Edison, NJ — on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11 am. There is no visitation at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband at St. Peter's Cemetery, New Brunswick.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to Saint Mary's Franciscan Shelter for Homeless Families. Contributions in Bernardina's memory should be made out to:
Saint Mary's Franciscan Shelter
209 Emmett Street
Phoenixville, PA 19460
Jaqui-Kuhn Funeral Home, 17 S. Adelaide Ave, Highland Park is in charge of the arrangements. 732-545-0606 www.jkfuneralhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020