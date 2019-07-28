|
Bernese L Werner
Old Bridge - Bernese L Werner, 96 of Old Bridge, New Jersey passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, surrounded by the love of her family at, Jersey Shore Medical Center.
Born Tuesday, August 1, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Bernhard and Louise Fisher.
Bernese was born and raised in Newark, NJ. She would go on to graduate from Weequahic High School. Bernese would meet the love of her life, John Werner, and the two would marry. The couple would move to Irvington, NJ to raise their family. Eventually they would settle in Old Bridge in the late 1980's. Bernese was very active her community. She was a member of C.E.R.T., a volunteer at the Raritan Bay Hospital Gift Shop, worked the Voting Polls during elections, and was a member of the Old Bridge Senior Citizens. Bernese was also a devout Catholic, she was an active member of Most Holy Redeemer Church, and was a communicant there. Bernese enjoyed reading, and taking photos. Bernese was a caring and loving woman, who always took care of others before herself.
Bernese was predeceased by her beloved husband of 43 years, John, who passed away in 1986, and by her loving daughter Carol Henningsen and son in law Harry Henningsen, and a caring brother Russell Fisher who passed away in his late teens,
Bernese is survived by her loving children, Nancy Kloman and her husband Paul, Marylou Burt, Joni Ryan, and John R. Werner and his wife Kate, by her cherished 19 grandchildren, and 22 great grandchildren
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday at Most Holy Redeemer Church located at 133 Amboy Road Matawan, New Jersey 07747. Interment will be in Chestnut Hill Cemetery, East Brunswick, NJ.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM on Monday, July 29, 2019, at Michael Hegarty & John Vincent Scalia Home For Funerals and Cremation Service, 3377 US Highway 9, Old Bridge, New Jersey.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.HegartyScaliaFuneralHome.com
Published in Home News Tribune on July 28, 2019