Bernice Alberta Bernstein (née Frant)
Highland Park - Bernice Alberta Bernstein (née Frant) of Highland Park, NJ, passed away at the age of 91-years-old on November 15, 2020. A lifelong resident of Highland Park and well-known in her community, Bernice was a proud first generation American. She became the first of what would become dozens of family members to graduate from Highland Park High School in 1947. After graduating from Upsala College with a Bachelor's Degree, she married the love of her life, Dr. Eugene Bernstein, in 1952, with whom she had three children. Bernice was perhaps best known for being the beloved librarian at Highland Park High School for 27 years until her retirement in 1997. During her time as librarian, she founded and became the president of the International Club, which would become one of the school's most popular clubs. She also loved to travel with her husband and got to visit many countries including Japan, Israel, and Italy. In her later years, she continued to be a pillar in the community through her involvement with many organizations including Hadassah, the Highland Park Arts Commission, and the Highland Park Historical Society. Bernice is predeceased by her husband Dr. Eugene Bernstein in 2012 as well as her daughter Jill Bernstein Welsh in 2013 and brother Frederick Frant in 2011. She is survived by her son Andrew Bernstein and granddaughter Jaclyn Welsh of Highland Park, New Jersey, son Robert Bernstein, daughter-in-law Cary Prince, and grandson Max Bernstein of Santa Monica, CA, and grandson Matthew Welsh, granddaughter-in-law Dr. Karen Johnson, and great-grandsons Luke Welsh and Noah Welsh of Harleysville, PA, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Bernice Alberta Bernstein will forevermore live on in the hearts of not just her family members and friends, but also in the hearts of the countless students, neighbors and community members she touched during her time as the much loved librarian of Highland Park High School. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the Bernstein family requests that donations be made in Bernice's memory to the American Cancer Society
. Arrangements are in the care of the Crabiel Parkwest Funeral Chapel, New Brunswick, NJ.