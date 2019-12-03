|
|
Bernice Bertsch
Port Reading - Bernice Bartsch, 85 of Port Reading passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick.
Born in Jersey City, Bernice resided in Port Reading since 1962 and was a communicant of St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church in Port Reading.
Bernice was predeceased by her husband in 2009, Bernard Bartsch, Sr. Surviving are her children, Bernard Bertsch, Jr. and his wife Adriana, Sharon Swayze and her husband Kevin. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Erica Bertsch, Justin, Samantha and Matthew Swayze along with great grandchildren, Emma and Jackson Swayze.
Funeral services will begin at 9:30am on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from GERITY & CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 411 Amboy Avenue, Woodbridge followed by a 10am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church in Port Reading. Interment will follow at St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 5pm to 9pm at the funeral home.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019