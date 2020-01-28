|
Bernice Coury
Somerset - Bernice Coury, 93, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her family.
Mrs. Coury was born November 03, 1926 in Newark, New Jersey. At a young age, she relocated to Franklin Township, where she became a lifelong resident.
She is survived by her children, Kathleen Coury-Maixner and husband Christopher Maixner of Somerset, Cindy Housel of South Bound Brook, Edward Coury Jr. of Toms River and Jenny Kraft and her husband Kevin Kraft of Somerset. She is also survived by her six grandchildren, Kevin KC Kraft and wife Brianna, Jonathan Kraft, Jordyn Coury, Evan Coury and wife Elizabeth, Elizabeth Maixner, Christopher Maixner Jr. and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Mary Hague; her loving husband in 2017, Edward Coury; her brothers, James, Robert and Charles Hague; her sister, Mary and her son in law, Ed Housel.
Bernice was employed by the Franklin Township Board of Ed at Sampson G Smith School as a cafeteria worker. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 478. She loved gardening and also enjoyed hosting many parties for her very large family. Above all, she loved spending time with her family, especially her six grandchildren.
Bernice was a kind, loving and generous person who willingly helped anyone in need and always had a clever solution to any problem.
Visitation will be held at Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset, NJ 08873 on Thursday, January 30th from 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM.
Funeral services will be held Friday, January 31, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Matthias Church in Somerset. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery in East Millstone.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020