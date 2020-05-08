|
Bernice Lohman
Monroe Twp. - Bernice Lohman, 92, of Monroe Twp. passed away peacefully at home on Thursday May 7, 2020 of natural causes. Born in Central Falls, Rhode Island, she was raised in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. She also lived in Ozone Park, Queens before moving to Monroe Twp. where she resided for the past 50 years.
Bernice retired from the Monroe Twp. Board of Education in 1991, where she worked as Library Coordinator at Mill Lake School. During retirement, she enjoyed traveling throughout the United States, dining out, and being with her family. Family gatherings were very special to her. She would say that there is nothing better!
Bernice was a parishioner of Immaculate Conception Church in Spotswood.
Bernice is survived by her best friend and beloved husband of 65 years, William Lohman and her four children: Nancy Muniz (Philip) of Bridgewater, Joyce Costello (William) of Monroe Twp., John Lohman (Kathy) of Aiken, SC, and William Lohman of Spotswood. She is also survived by her loving grandchildren and step-grandchildren: Will Costello (Kimberly), Laurie Lubniewski (Michael), Nate Muniz, Christina Muniz, James Wambold (Lisa), Michael Wambold (Julie), great grandchildren Lucien, Colin, Garrett, and Cassandra, and four step-great grandchildren.
Private funeral arrangements were entrused to the M. David DeMarco Funeral Home, Inc., Monroe Twp.
In lieu of flowers and for those who desire, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Healthcare Services https://www.gracehcs.com/donation-program/.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 8 to May 10, 2020