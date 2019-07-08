|
Bernice Smithers
Fords - Bernice Smithers 90, of Fords entered into eternal rest, July 6, 2019 at Haven Hospice at JFK Medical Center. She was born in Elizabeth and has resided in Fords for the past 64 years. She was a communicant of Our Lady of Peace R C Church in Fords.
Bernice was predeceased by her husband John in 2008. She is survived by her son Jack Smithers and his wife Linda of Quakertown, PA, her daughter Janice Nygard and her husband Alan of Fords, grandchildren Tara Barry, Krista Benedict, and Sherry Kornmeyer, and great grandchildren Jonathan, Emma, and Zachary.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 10 am at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home 23 Ford Avenue, Fords, followed by a 10:30 am Funeral Liturgy at Our Lady of Peace Church. Interment will be in St. Gertrude Cemetery. Visitation is Wednesday from 8:30 am to 10 am.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 8, 2019