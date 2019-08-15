|
|
Bertha "Bea" Czaplicki Wyszkowski
Green Brook - Bertha "Bea" Czaplicki Wyszkowski, of Green Brook, passed away on July 16, 2019 at her home. She was born in Manville, NJ in 1925 to the late Benjamin and Antonia Czaplicki. Bea resided in Green Brook, NJ for 63 years. All family and friends are kindly invited to a funeral mass on Saturday, August 17 at 10:00am at St. Luke's Catholic Church, 300 Clinton Ave in North Plainfield, NJ. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Hillsborough, NJ.
Bea was a graduate of Sacred Heart Elementary and Middle School, Bound Brook High School, Class of 1943, New Jersey College of Women-Rutgers University in 1947 and Western Reserve University in 1948. Her teaching positions in Spanish for 25 years included Caesar Rodney High School in Delaware, Landsdowne High School in Pennsylvania, and at Green Brook Middle and High School in NJ as the Area Coordinator for Foreign Languages. Bea was a member of three educational associations of Somerset County, NJ and at the national level. As a loving parishioner of St. Luke's Church, she was involved in the Rosary Society and St. Luke's Leisure Club.
She was predeceased by her loving husband of 37 years, Edward P. Wyszkowski in 1986, her son Eric P Wyszkowski in 2014, her identical twin sister Antoinette Larisch, her sisters Tess Menkowski, Marie Radwanski, and Charlotte Collins as well as her brother Alexander Czaplicki. Surviving are her loving children, Susan W. Murphy, Jeffrey P. Wyszkowski, Beth Wyszkowski and her brother Joseph Czaplicki. She was the beloved grandmother of Dr. Luke E. Murphy and his wife Rachel, Zachary W. Murphy and his wife Michelle and 1 great granddaughter and the cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bea's name to .
Published in Courier News on Aug. 15, 2019