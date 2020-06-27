Bertha Lean Rodgers
Bertha Lean Rodgers

Somerset - Bertha Lean Rodgers, 74 of Somerset, NJ found eternal rest on June 22, 2020. Please join the family for a virtual service at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 29 at www.bucklandfuneralhome.com. Bert leaves her loving husband, Kenneth Rodgers, three children and their spouses, 11 grandchildren, one great-grandson and a host of family and friends to cherish her memory. Arrangements are in the loving care of Buckland Funeral Home, 10 West End Ave., Somerville NJ. The family is asking for donations in lieu of flowers to the Obama Foundation or to the American Heart Association.




Published in Home News Tribune from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
