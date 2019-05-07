Services
Brown's Funeral Home Inc
122 Plainfield Ave
Plainfield, NJ 07060
(908) 756-4241
Viewing
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Shiloh Baptist Church
515 West Fourth St
Plainfield, NJ
Funeral
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Shiloh Baptist Church
515 West Fourth St
Plainfield, NJ
Interment
Thursday, May 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Hillside Cemetery
Scotch Plains, NJ
Resources
Bertha Lee Johnson Obituary
Bertha Lee Johnson

Plainfield - Bertha Lee Johnson, 89, departed this life Wed. May 1, 2019, at home. Born in Greenville, Fl. She was a graduate of the Greenville Training School there. Bertha resided in Plainfield over 60 years. She was formerly employed as an assistant cook with the Neighborhood House Daycare Center In Plainfield and prior to that, the Timex Watch Co. before retiring. She was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church in Plainfield. Bertha was not only a wonderful caregiver to her grandchildren, but to other children in the community. She always put others before herself.

She is predeceased by her son Gregory Smith: her parents Joseph and Bertha Smith; two brothers Samuel "Sammy" and Joseph Smith; two sisters Vinney Stephens (James) and Anabell Jones (Howard).

Bertha leaves to cherish her memory three daughters Sonia M. Jones (Robert), Beverly Jews (Jerry) and Annette Johnson-Stepney (Sidney); three sons Ralph Smith (Sarah), Willie Smith and David Johnson; 19 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; one sister Rose Hagans and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Viewing Wed. 6-7 pm in Shiloh Baptist Church, 515 West Fourth St., Plainfield followed by the funeral at 7pm. Interment, Thurs. 10am in Hillside Cemetery, Scotch Plains, Arrangements by Brown's Funeral Home. www.brownsfuneralhome.net
Published in Courier News on May 7, 2019
