Bertha Mary GarrisMiddlesex - Bertha Mary Garris, 85, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset in Somerville.Born in Elizabeth to the late Caroline and Theodore Bukva, Bertha is a long time resident of Middlesex. She initially worked as an LPN for Elizabeth General Hospital, then after meeting John, her husband, followed him and shared a career and life for the next 40+ years in the foodservice business until they both retired. Bertha had always loved people and wanted to talk to and get to know everyone that crossed her path.Surviving are her husband of 67 years, John Garris; son, Theodore Garris and daughter in law Suzanne of Dunellen; grandson, Yianni Garris; nephew, Demetri Zairis and her friend and caregiver, Brendalee Monteith.Funeral services will begin at noon on Monday, September 14, 2020 in St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 1101 River Road, Piscataway NJ 08854 followed by entombment in Resurrection Burial Park, Piscataway.Family and friends may gather in Middlesex Funeral Home, 528 Bound Brook Road, Middlesex NJ 08846 on Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 5-7PM.