Beryl S. Morris
Beryl S Morris passed away on January 3rd 2020 at the age of 80. She was born on December 19th, 1939 in Jamaica West Indies. Beryl migrated to the United States in July 1979 and settled in Somerset, NJ. She worked at King James Care Center and Central Jersey Jewish Home for the aged for 25 years until her retirement in 2009. After retirement, she worked as a part time Home Health Aide, taking care of the elderly in their homes and in extended care facilities. Her patients loved and adored her for her compassion, her sense of humor and her dedication. She is survived by her daughter Dr. Avril Keldo(Melvin Keldo SNR), her son Ezra Stoddart JNR (Patricia Van Houtven), her granddaughters Shanice Keldo Coleman (Brian Coleman SNR) Shaina Keldo , Shawn Keldo and KaiseyStoddart. Her grandsons Melvin Keldo Jr (MJ), Jordan Stoddart and her great grandchildren Brian Coleman Jr and Brielle Coleman. She leaves to mourn brothers, sisters, and numerous other relatives and friends. Services will be held on Fri. Jan. 17, 2020 5pm-8pm, as well as Sat. Jan 18, 2020 8:30am-11:30am. Services will take place at Eternal Life Christian Center 322 Franklin Blvd. Somerset, NJ 08873. For full obituary, please visit PlintonCurry.Com
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020