Bette Marotto
Bridgewater - Bette Marotto, 76, of Bridgewater, NJ, passed away on Thursday June 4, 2020 at RWJ Somerset. Born in New Brunswick, NJ, Bette resided in Bradley Gardens for 60 years before moving to Somerville 12 years ago.
Bette was always volunteering her time to her parish, Holy Trinity Church in Bradley Gardens. She was the first female to be President of the Parish Council, Lecture, and CCD teacher. Bette was also the President of the Alter Rosary Society and Eucharist Ministry.
She is preceded in death by her beloved parents Minnie and James Cameroni.
The most important thing is Bette's life was her family. Especially her most loving son Tony and her beloved grandchildren, Darren, TJ, Vinny, Nicola, and daughter in law Christina. Also her two brothers and sister in laws, Carmine and Kathy Cameroni, Sam and Donna Cameroni, her three nephews, Christopher and Michael Cameroni and Damian Marrone, her nieces Alyssa Marrone, Jen Cameroni, and lastly her three great nephews, Christopher Cameroni, Declan and Colton Marrone.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Wounded Warrior Project.
Published in Courier News from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.