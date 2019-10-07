Services
Judkins Colonial Home
428 West 4th Street
Plainfield, NJ 07060
(908) 756-4429
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Miracle Baptist Church
Plainfield, NJ
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Miracle Baptist Church
Plainfield, NJ
Bettie E. Hayes


1938 - 2019
Bettie E. Hayes Obituary
Bettie E. Hayes

Plainfield/ formerly Roselle - transitioned this life September 29, 2019, in Edison New Jersey. Born in Henderson, NC., she has been a resident of Plainfield 45 yrs. formerly of Roselle, NJ. She was a deaconess at the Miracle Baptist Church in Plainfield and served on the nurse's board, usher board and kitchen committee. Mrs. Hayes was employed as an assembler at White Westing House for 25 yrs and as a seamstress.

Surviving are her sisters Mildred Jones and Mary Lou hanks., niece Shonda Blackston, Gr. niece Lenice Valentine, Gr. nephew Kenneth Jones, godson Algie Parham and a host of loving relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday 11 AM at the Miracle Baptist Church in Plainfield. Visitation will be held 9-11 AM at the church. Arrangements by Judkins. www.judkinscolonialhome.com
Published in Courier News on Oct. 7, 2019
