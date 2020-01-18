|
|
Betty A. Purcell
South River - Betty A. Purcell, 90, of South River, passed away on January 17, 2020 at her home with her family by her side. Born in Chelmsford, England to Reginald Field and Violet Wright, Betty resided in South River for the past 34 years. She worked as a cook for the Madison Central High School before retiring. She was loved very much and will be missed by so many.
She was predeceased by her dear husband, Francis X. in 2018 and her daughter, Lorraine Purcell, who passed away in 2003.
Surviving are her daughters Diane, Barbara, Jacqueline and her husband Brian, Jeanette and her husband Rich, and Laura and her husband Dennis and 7 grandchildren Jennifer and her husband Jose, Tracy and her husband Darren, Adam and his wife Kelsey, Emily, Drew, Ryan, Sean, 3 great grandchildren Christian, Brody and Jayce.
A visitation will be held Sunday, January 19, 2020, from 1-4pm, at Rezem Funeral Home, 457 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick. Betty requested all in attendance wear bright, happy colors to celebrate her life.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to VNA Hospice care of VNA Health Group Foundation, 23 Main St. Suite D1, Holmdel, NJ 07733 or online at VNAHG.org/support/hospice.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020