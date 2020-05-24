|
Betty Ann Mance-Maier
Fords - Betty Ann Mance-Maier 77, of Fords, entered into eternal rest May 22, 2020 at JFK Hartwyck at Edison Estates. She was born in South Amboy and was a longtime resident of Fords.
Betty Ann retired as a Bank Teller at Wachovia Bank after 20 years of service.
She was member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Fords.
Betty Ann was predeceased by her husband Carl in 2011. She is survived by several cousins and her dear friend Laura Romano.
Funeral services will be private due to the COVID -19 restrictions. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Flynn and Son Funeral Home 23 Ford Ave, Fords. Contributions are requested to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church 28 Fourth St. Fords.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 24 to May 25, 2020