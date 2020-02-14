|
Betty Ann Slater Dunkelberger
Fords - Betty Ann Slater Dunkelberger, 85, of Fords, earned her angel wings on February 5, 2020. She passed peacefully at home with her loving family at her side. Born in Perth Amboy and formerly of Fords, she had resided in Howell for the last 4 years.
A graduate of St. Mary's High School in Perth Amboy, Betty Ann worked in Perth Amboy, first at the Learner's Dress Shop and later as a secretary for Anaconda Copper. She had been a communicant of Our Lady of Peace Roman Catholic Church in Fords for over 55 years. Her greatest job of all was taking care of her family. Betty Ann, aka Nanny, was loving, strong-willed, and a whole lot of fun. If she was not working on the roof of her house or gardening, you could find her in Atlantic City, Long Beach Island or somewhere with her family.
Betty Ann was predeceased by her beloved husband George (2003), son George (1998), parents Mary and Francis, son-in-law Tom, brothers Billy and Richie, sisters-in-law Dorothy and Helen. She leaves behind her beloved daughter, Debbie Pieszchala with whom she resided, 4 grandchildren; Megan (& Jeff) Kaiser of Howell, Neil (& fiancé Rita) Pieszchala of Belmar, Alison and Michael Dunkelberger of Maryland, 3 great-grandchildren, Mason, Milana and Joseph Kaiser, daughter-in-law, Mary Beth Dunkelberger, sister-in law Madeline Slater, several cousins, nieces, nephews and close friends.
Visitation will be on Monday, February 17, 2020, from 4-8 pm at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave. Fords, NJ 08863. Funeral services will begin on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, followed by a 10:30 a.m. Funeral Liturgy at Our Lady of Peace Church, interment will follow in St. Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia.
