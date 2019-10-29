Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Willey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty B. Willey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty B. Willey Obituary
Betty B. Willey

Plainfield - Betty B. Willey, 95, formerly a longtime resident of Plainfield, NJ, passed away on October 23, 2019 at Whispering Knoll Assisted Living in Edison, NJ. Betty was born in Providence, Rhode Island on July 20, 1924, the daughter of Anne B. Willey and Grafton H. Willey Jr. Betty graduated from CS Lewis College in Massachusetts and went on to get a Masters in Special Education. She taught special needs children in Grandview School in Piscataway, NJ for many years. Betty was a longtime member of the The United Church of Christ, Congregational, Plainfield, NJ. She served on every Committee and Board, and was Chair of the Trustees for a long term. Retirement didn't slow Betty down. She continued her work with the church and was a hard working member of the Plainfield Area Habitat for Humanity. She also became a volunteer for NJ Blood Services. She worked on blood drives in the community and also became a regular blood donor herself! Betty was predeceased by her sister and brother-in-law Beverly and Donald Hudson and brother Grafton Willey III. She is survived by her longtime companion Daphne Willard; nephews Daren Hudson and his wife Justina, Jeff Hudson and his wife Jennifer and Dana Willey along with many great nieces and nephews. There will be a Memorial service on Saturday, November 2, from 1-4 PM at: Scarpa-Las Rosas Funeral Home, 22 Craig Place, North Plainfield, NJ. www.scarpalasrosasfh.com
Published in Courier News from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.