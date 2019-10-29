|
Betty B. Willey
Plainfield - Betty B. Willey, 95, formerly a longtime resident of Plainfield, NJ, passed away on October 23, 2019 at Whispering Knoll Assisted Living in Edison, NJ. Betty was born in Providence, Rhode Island on July 20, 1924, the daughter of Anne B. Willey and Grafton H. Willey Jr. Betty graduated from CS Lewis College in Massachusetts and went on to get a Masters in Special Education. She taught special needs children in Grandview School in Piscataway, NJ for many years. Betty was a longtime member of the The United Church of Christ, Congregational, Plainfield, NJ. She served on every Committee and Board, and was Chair of the Trustees for a long term. Retirement didn't slow Betty down. She continued her work with the church and was a hard working member of the Plainfield Area Habitat for Humanity. She also became a volunteer for NJ Blood Services. She worked on blood drives in the community and also became a regular blood donor herself! Betty was predeceased by her sister and brother-in-law Beverly and Donald Hudson and brother Grafton Willey III. She is survived by her longtime companion Daphne Willard; nephews Daren Hudson and his wife Justina, Jeff Hudson and his wife Jennifer and Dana Willey along with many great nieces and nephews. There will be a Memorial service on Saturday, November 2, from 1-4 PM at: Scarpa-Las Rosas Funeral Home, 22 Craig Place, North Plainfield, NJ. www.scarpalasrosasfh.com
Published in Courier News from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019