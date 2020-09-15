1/1
Betty Collins Danik
Betty Collins Danik

South Plainfield - Betty Collins Danik, 95, passed away peacefully early Monday morning of September 14, 2020 at home.

Born in Morristown, Betty resided in Roselle Park before settling to South Plainfield in 1960 where she and her late husband, Frank, raised their family.

In her high school years, Betty performed in musicals and enjoyed singing. She was talented when it came to all kinds of crafts; embroidery, needlepoint, sewing and quilting. Betty made quilts for her children, grandchildren and friends. She was also a talent in the kitchen, where she loved to cook and bake.

Predeceased by her husband, Frank A. Danik; two children, Gregory Thomas Danik and Paula L. Ryan and four siblings; surviving are her three children, Maryellen Danik Strauss, Diane Danik and Steven Danik and wife Lynne; seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 9:15AM in the McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals, 2425 Plainfield Avenue South Plainfield NJ 07080 followed by a funeral mass in Sacred Heart RC Church, South Plainfield at 10:15AM.

Burial will follow in St. Gertrude's Cemetery, Colonia.

Family and friends may gather in the funeral home on Friday from 4-7PM.

To leave condolences please visit, www.mccriskinfuneralhome.com.






Published in Courier News from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
