Monroe Twp. - Betty Downs, 82, of Monroe Township, NJ, died September 4, 2020 at home. Formerly of New Brunswick, NJ. A retiree of Ortho Pharmaceutial, Raritan, NJ. Predeceased by 2 children, Keith and Alicia. Surviving are her husband, John Downs, 2 children, Johnnie Downs, Jr. and Adrienne Myles, 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Walk Through Calling Hours will be 6-7pm, Friday, Sept. 18, at Anderson Funeral Service, 201 Sandford St., New Brunswick.









