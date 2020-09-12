1/1
Betty Downs
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Downs

Monroe Twp. - Betty Downs, 82, of Monroe Township, NJ, died September 4, 2020 at home. Formerly of New Brunswick, NJ. A retiree of Ortho Pharmaceutial, Raritan, NJ. Predeceased by 2 children, Keith and Alicia. Surviving are her husband, John Downs, 2 children, Johnnie Downs, Jr. and Adrienne Myles, 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Walk Through Calling Hours will be 6-7pm, Friday, Sept. 18, at Anderson Funeral Service, 201 Sandford St., New Brunswick.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved