Betty J. Wagner
Leesburg, FL - 84, Long Time Bedminster Resident
Betty J. Wagner, of Leesburg, FL, and formerly a 50-year resident of Bedminster, NJ, passed away of natural causes on April 26, 2020. She was born to Charlie and Dorothy Zachary in 1935 and was raised in Snow Camp, NC. She attended Sylvan High School where she was a standout basketball player receiving top county honors in her junior and senior years. She was graduated as valedictorian of her class in 1953. She attended the University of North Carolina - Greensboro (then named Women's College) for two years before transferring to the Medical College of Virginia, in Richmond. She received a B.S. degree in Physical Therapy in 1957. Her first job out of college was at the Matheny School in Peapack where she greatly enjoyed working with young children. Through a co-worker she met her husband of 60 years, Robert C. Wagner, and they married on June 20, 1959. Prior to starting her family she worked for Easter Seals in Morristown and at the Elks Crippled Children's Treatment Center in Somerville. After raising her family, she returned to work for the State and became the head of the Physical Therapy Department at Greystone Psychiatric Hospital in Morris Plains. She transferred to the Hunterdon
Development Center to continue her work with children and was head of the Physical Therapy
Department until her retirement in 1997. In retirement she and her husband enjoyed traveling to Europe and being snow-birds between their homes in Bedminster and St. Petersburg, FL. Betty enjoyed genealogy and tracing both her own family origins and that of her husband. She also enjoyed scrapbooking and quilting. She and her husband moved to Leesburg, FL full-time in 2015. She leaves behind her husband Robert C. Wagner, of Leesburg, FL, her daughter
Katherine K. Wagner of Bedminster, her son Robert C. Wagner, Jr. and his wife Corinne of Hillsborough and grandson, Connor J. Wagner, also of Hillsborough. A memorial service is planned for late summer or early fall in Snow Camp, NC where she will be interred beside her parents and relatives at South Fork Friends Church.
Published in Courier News from May 11 to May 13, 2020