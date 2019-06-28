Services
Synowiecki Funeral Home Inc
56 Carteret Ave
Carteret, NJ 07008
(732) 541-5715
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Synowiecki Funeral Home Inc
56 Carteret Ave
Carteret, NJ 07008
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Synowiecki Funeral Home Inc
56 Carteret Ave
Carteret, NJ 07008
Carteret - Betty Jane Wujcik 88, of Carteret, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at RWJU Hospital at Rahway. She was born in Kingston, NY and was a life-long resident of Carteret. She was a retired secretary from Standard Tube Sales in Woodbridge. Betty was a parishioner of St. James Parish, the former Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Carteret and a member and past president of the Carteret Ladies VFW Auxiliary # 2314.

She is predeceased by her beloved son, Raymond Wujcik; her loving husband, Zenon Justynski; two sisters, Lucy and Nancy; and her brother, John. Betty is survived by her loving daughter, Joan Wujcik; her " perfect" grandson, Raymond Alena and his spouse, Jennifer; and her beautiful great granddaughter, Rachael Alena.

The Funeral Service will be on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 10 AM at Synowiecki Funeral Home, 56 Carteret Avenue in Carteret, followed by Interment at St. James Cemetery in Woodbridge. Visiting hours will be on Sunday, from 6 PM to 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to the family would be appreciated.
Published in Home News Tribune on June 28, 2019
