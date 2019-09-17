Services
Gosselin Funeral Home
660 New Dover Road
Edison, NJ 08820
(732) 381-5858
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Gosselin Funeral Home
660 New Dover Road
Edison, NJ 08820
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Gosselin Funeral Home
660 New Dover Road
Edison, NJ 08820
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
9:30 AM
Gosselin Funeral Home
660 New Dover Road
Edison, NJ 08820
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
St Helena RC Church
Edison, NJ
Betty Kilburg Obituary
Betty Kilburg

Edison - Betty Kilburg of Edison died Saturday September 14 at JFK Medical Center, Edison. She was 88 years old. Betty was born and resided in Passaic before moving to Edison in 1961. Betty was a secretary for Hoffmann La Roche.

She is pre-deceased by her loving husband of 50 years, William; and by her parents Herman and Stella Moesle; and her brother Edward Moesle and her sister Daisy Kuhta.

Betty is survived by her three sons Michael W (Mary A.) Kilburg of Norwich, CT., Paul A Kilburg of Nazareth, PA., Daniel E. (Linda) Kilburg of Edison, daughter Janet (Anthony) Manfredi of Brick also 2 grandsons Angelo Manfredi and Jacob Kilburg.

The visitation will be Thursday September 19, 2019 from 2:00 - 4:00 PM 7:00 - 9:00 PM at the Gosselin Funeral Home, 660 new Dover road Edison. Funeral services will be held at 9:30 AM on Friday September 20, 2019 at the Funeral Home, followed by 10:30 AM Mass at St Helena RC Church, Edison. Burial to follow at Brig. Gen William C Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown, NJ.

Family request donations in her loving memory to the .
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 17, 2019
