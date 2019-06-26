|
Betty L. Belsky
Somerset - Betty L. Belsky, 88, of Somerset, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019 at Somerset Woods Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Born in Johnstown, PA, she was a 50 year resident of Somerset.
Betty was a graduate of Johnstown High School. She was employed with Smith, Miller and Patch Pharmaceuticals as an inspector. Betty was an avid Mets fan, and an excellent cookie baker; especially for Christmas and special occasions. She had a talent for doing embroidery work, making many beautiful pieces. Betty had a great love for her nieces and nephews, and her grandson, Jacob. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Betty was predeceased by her parents, Samuel and Louise Christian; and her brother, Samuel Christian II. She is survived by her husband, Alex Sr.; son, Alex Jr.; grandson, Jacob; along with many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 4-7PM at Boylan Funeral Home, 188 Easton Avenue, New Brunswick; and Saturday, 9:15AM at the funeral home, with a 10AM Mass at St. Peter the Apostle Church, New Brunswick. Cremation will be private.
Published in Home News Tribune on June 26, 2019