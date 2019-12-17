|
Betty M. Condo
Manasquan - Betty M. Condo, 92, of Manasquan, NJ, passed away on December 15, 2019, with her loving husband of 71 years, Ralph Condo, by her side.
She was born to the late Harry and Louise MacQuaide, March 10, 1927 in West Orange, NJ. During the summers she and her parents and late brother, Bobby, would escape the city and spend summers at their family farm in Neshanic Station, NJ, until the family moved to the farm in 1936.
Betty graduated from Somerville High School in Somerville, NJ. After her graduation and as befitting her beauty and farm roots, she won a beauty contest sponsored by WOR Radio and was crowned "The Farmer's Daughter".
She married Ralph Condo in 1948, and their first child, a son, James Robert, was born in 1952. Their daughter, Carol Louise, was born in 1954, and their daughter, Lisa Ann (who predeceased Betty in 2014), followed in 1956. Betty is survived by her husband, Ralph, their son, James R Condo (Diane L. Silver) of Phoenix, AZ and their daughter, Carol L. Cairns (Thomas Cairns) Mill Spring, NC, along with grand children Nathan Chilson and Michele Chilson (Lisa's son and daughter) and four great grandchildren (Brandon, Lauren, Karly and Kendall). Lisa's third child, Clifford, also predeceased Betty in 2014. Betty was affectionately known as "Grammy Love" to her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Betty was a loving wife and mother with an insatiable curiosity for learning. She made reading a priority for her children and filled the family home with books, subscriptions to Reader's Digest and National Geographic, and even an early edition of the World Book Encyclopedia.
Travel and new experiences were two of her favorite passions. She introduced her children to her passion for travel with an epic family two week road trip across the United States. And she made sure her children experienced the 1964 World Fair and a visit to the Metropolitan Museum of Art to view a visiting exhibition of Leonardo DaVinci's painting "Mona Lisa". In their later years, she and Ralph travelled extensively throughout Europe, returning most often to France and Italy.
No matter how far she roamed, though, Betty's heart remained with the beach at Manasquan, NJ and the Jersey Shore. The beach house in Manasquan was a cherished gathering spot for family and friends. After her family, she loved nothing more than gazing at the ever changing moods of the ocean.
Betty was immensely proud of her family and leaves them with beautiful memories.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019, from 10:30 am - Noon at the Cusick Funeral Home, 80 Mountain Avenue, Somerville, NJ. Graveside Services will follow at 12:45 pm in the Neshanic Cemetery, 688 Amwell Road, Hillsborough, NJ.
Betty and the family respectfully ask in lieu of sending flowers that people make donations in support of their favorite charity.
Published in Courier News from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019