Betty Palazzi
Piscataway - Betty Palazzi, 76, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019 after a prolonged illness surrounded by her loving family in Piscataway.
In support of her family, Betty held various jobs through the years but mostly devoted her time to her family. She enjoyed family activities and gatherings with her husband, children, grandchildren and pets. Mrs. Palazzi was also an avid animal lover and loved activities involving animals.
She was very close to her dear sister, Joanne Davidson, who she lost on February 18, 2007 and she also lost her beloved oldest daughter, Lisa Marie Palazzi on July, 31, 2015. In addition, Betty is also predeceased by her parents, Katherine and Stephen Coneski, and two dear brothers, George and Johny Coneski.
She is survived by her husband, Victor Palazzi Sr.; children, Victor Palazzi Jr., Randy Palazzi, Vincent Palazzi, Michelle Palazzi, and Kimberly Palazzi; grandchildren, Leanne and Joseph Marano, Janna Levy-Palazzi and Christiano Locke, James, Joshua, Noah, and Amanda Palazzi, Zachary Meyer and Andrew Fodor; great grandchild, Lukasz Ogorzalek and nieces, Cathy and Darlene Davidson.
Betty will also be deeply missed be several extended relatives and dear friends at Sterling Village in Piscataway where she resided with her husband for many years.
Cremation Services were held privately.
A Memorial Gathering for relatives and friends will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019 beginning at 3:30pm with a prayer service to follow at 6pm in the Middlesex Funeral Home 528 Bound Brook Rd. Middlesex, NJ 08846.
For additional information please visit www.middlesexfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News on July 6, 2019