Betty T. Reid
Betty T. Reid

Jamesburg - Betty Theresa (Mazzio) Reid, 88 of Jamesburg died Wednesday June 24th at the University Medical Center of Princeton at Plainsboro.

Born in Jamesburg, she was a lifelong resident.

Mrs. Reid was a member of the Jamesburg Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary. She enjoyed gardening, TV game shows but especially family time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband Clarence A. Reid Sr. in 2007, her three sisters Angelina "Angie" Legato, Mamie Adamca and Antoinette Suta and her seven brothers Dominic, Joseph, James, Danny, Anthony "Junior", Rocco and Matthew "Monte."

Surviving are her four sons Anthony LaMantia and his wife Darlene of Tobyhanna, PA, Clarence Reid of Spotswood, Charles Reid and his fiance Lynn Howarth of Monroe Township and George Reid and his wife Patricia of Monroe Township, her sister Mildred Burdge of Jamesburg, seven grandchildren Toniann, Scott, Brandyn, Ashley, Charles, Christopher and Tyler, four great grandchildren Courtney, Vivian, Cody and Amelia and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday June 27th at Fernwood Cemetery, Jamesburg.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Lester Memorial Home 16 W. Church St., Jamesburg.

To send condolences to the family visit www.LesterMemorialHome.com.




Published in Home News Tribune from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Fernwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Lester Memorial Home - Jamesburg
16 Church Street West and Gatzmer Avenue
Jamesburg, NJ 08831
732-521-0020
