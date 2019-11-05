Services
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Iselin - Betty Zeller of Iselin passed away Monday November 4, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Newark and resided in East Orange before moving to Iselin in 1956. Betty worked for Sterns Department Store in Woodbridge as a salesperson for many years.

Betty was a member of the Woodbridge Garden Club, and the St Cecelia Rosary Society. She also volunteered for Meals on Wheels.

Betty was predeceased by her husband of 64 years Edward Zeller, her sister Gertrude Choi and her daughter-in-law Debra. Surviving are her children Craig and his wife Kerri Meehan, Robert and Richard Zeller, Joan Zeller and Pamela Gamberale and her husband Gary along with her grandchildren Chad, Ross, Nicole, Angela and Emily and her great grandson Giovanni.

Visitation is from 4:00pm to 8:00pm on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Gosselin Funeral Home, 660 New Dover Road, Edison. Visitation will be on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 10:30am to 11:00am at the funeral home followed by a Blessing at 11:00am. Interment will be at St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia.

In Lieu of flowers family request donations in her loving memory to: . www.stjude.org/
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
