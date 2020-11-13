Beverly Ann Bagala



It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Beverly Ann Bagala, age 80. After a long battle with bone cancer, she peacefully left her body on September 18, 2020, at home in Tulare CA, with family by her side. She was born and raised in Perth Amboy, NJ and graduated from Perth Amboy High School in 1958. There she met her husband, Richard Anderko, and soon started a family of seven. A bold move was made to cross the country and start a new chapter in Southern California, where they lived happily with their children until moving back to New Jersey in 1979. Beverly was a licensed realtor and a furniture refinisher. She was an accomplished crafter and loved to sew and fashion jewelry. She, along with her daughters, started a business called 7th Angel Designs. She was her happiest when she gave her beautiful creations to the people she loved. She is predeceased by her parents, Vincent and Mary Bagala, her husband, Richard, and two sons, Richie Jr. Anderko and Louis Anderko. Beverly will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by her family; daughters Debbie Riggs (husband, Floyd), of Tulare, CA; Michelle Anderko-Tice of Hampton, NH; Laura Anderko-Parra (husband, Doug), of Glen Gardner, NJ; Cristine Anderko of Ocean County, NJ; and son Vincent Anderko (husband, Archie Washington), of Michigan. She also leaves behind a brother, Paul Carrano (wife, Barbara) of Greenville, NC; a niece, Ciara; and nephew, Paul Jr.; 14 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. A Catholic Mass will be held at Our Lady of Hungary Church in Perth Amboy, NJ on Saturday, November 14th at 10:00 a.m. Her cremains will be laid to rest in Our Lady of Hungary Cemetery immediately following the service.









