Beverly Ann Marce
Beverly Ann Marce was born March 9, 1941 in Sayre, Pennsylvania. She passed away April 6, 2020 at Bridgeway Care and Rehabilitation Facility in Bridgewater, NJ from the corona virus. She was 79 years old.
Beverly was the daughter of Andrew and Mary Gavlick and was raised in Somerville, NJ. She graduated from Somerville High School in 1959 and married the love of her life, Stephen J. Marce on September 16, 1961. The two began their life together in Bound Brook, NJ and in 1963 moved into their own home in Raritan, NJ. She raised her children Shannon and Cherie in this home where her husband still resides. Beverly was the proud Grandma of six grandchildren. She adored her family with all her heart.
Beverly worked for twenty-five years at John F. Kennedy School in Raritan as a cafeteria and playground assistant and loved her job. When she was well, she enjoyed spending time with her family, singing in her church choir, and being outdoors taking in the sun.
Beverly is survived by her husband of 58 years, Stephen J. Marce, her son Shannon, daughter in law Sheila, her daughter Cherie Gillen, son-in-law Daniel, her two brothers Robert and James Gavlick, and her six grandchildren, Serenity, Blake, Sierra Marce, Luke, Madeline, and Juliet Gillen.
Beverly was a fun loving, wonderful person who had a contagious laugh and a smile that lit up the room. Her family and friends will miss her immensely.
A Memorial Mass will be held at St Joseph's Church in Raritan, NJ at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia or .
Published in Courier News from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020