Beverly Ann Straz
South Plainfield - Beverly Ann Straz, 73, died Thursday, May 7, 2020 at JFK Medical Center in Edison.
Born in New Brunswick, Beverly is a lifelong resident of South Plainfield and a communicant of Our Lady of Czestochowa RC Church, where she was active with the Rosary Society.
Initially Beverly worked in Bell Labs of Murray Hill then as a clerk typist with Associated Radiology before taking on the great task of a stay at home mom. She will be remembered for being a devoted and dedicated housewife, mother and proud grandmother. When she wasn't caring for her family, Beverly enjoyed golfing in Lake Placid and bowling.
Predeceased by her parents, Anna and Raymond J. Deering, Sr. and brothers, Raymond, John and Dennis Deering; surviving are her husband of 49 years, Henry Straz of South Plainfield; daughter, Stacey Straz of Asbury; Son in Law, Matthew Lucas of Asbury and sister in laws, Philicia Carbo and husband Joe, Bonnie Deering and Mary Lou Deering.
She will also be missed by her three granddaughters, Shayne, Ashlyne and Shealy Piro all of Asbury, her beloved dog, Sophie, nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Beverly will be laid to rest at Holy Redeemer Cemetery in South Plainfield.
Funeral services are private and under the direction of the McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals, 2425 Plainfield Avenue South Plainfield NJ 07080.
Published in Courier News from May 11 to May 12, 2020