Fucillo & Warren Funeral Home - Manville
205 South Main Street
Manville, NJ 08835
(908)725-1763
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Fucillo & Warren Funeral Home - Manville
205 South Main Street
Manville, NJ 08835
View Map
Prayer Service
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
5:30 PM
Fucillo & Warren Funeral Home - Manville
205 South Main Street
Manville, NJ 08835
View Map
Manville - Beverly B. (nee Baron) Mamola, 81, entered into eternal life on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at her home in Manville with loving family by her side. Born in Plainfield, NJ, daughter of the late George and Helen (nee Quinn) Baron, she moved to Manville upon marriage fifty-seven years ago.

Beverly was the owner operator of Bev's Beauty Salon in Manville. She was also a parishioner of Christ the Redeemer Parish (Christ the King Roman Catholic Church). Beverly loved being in her garden and was a voracious reader.

Besides her parents, Beverly was predeceased by her beloved husband, Jerome J. Mamola on September 20, 2010; and by eight siblings.

Beverly is survived by four loving children, Ann and her husband Craig Schnatter of Manville, Marion Lubinski of Fort Myers, FL, Jerome Mamola and his wife Amity of Yardley, PA, and Laura and her husband Joseph Knewasser of Bordentown, NJ. She will be deeply missed by eleven cherished grandchildren, Carlee Schnatter, Andrew Schnatter, and Kristin Schnatter, Dana Lubinski, Robert Lubinski, Michael Lubinski, Rebecca Deno, Rachel Mamola, Victoria Mamola, and Joseph Mamola, and Jessica Knewasser; and by two precious twin granddaughters, Claire Elizabeth Deno and Julia Grace Deno; and by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation at Fucillo & Warren Funeral Home, 205 South Main Street, Manville, NJ 08835 on Sunday, April 28 from 2-6 p.m. with a prayer service at 5:30 p.m. To send condolences to the family or sign an online guest book, please visit www.FucilloandWarrenFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier News on Apr. 26, 2019
