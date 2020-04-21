|
|
Beverly Davis Krausse
Berkeley Heights - Beverly Davis Krausse, 85, passed away peacefully on Sunday (April 19, 2020) at Autumn Lake Healthcare in Berkeley Heights. Born in Scranton, PA to Harold and Irene Davis, Beverly had been a longtime resident of South Plainfield prior to moving to Autumn Lake four years ago.
Beverly was a graduate of West Chester State College in Pennsylvania. She was a Kindergarten teacher in Allentown, Pennsylvania & subsequently Plainfield, New Jersey before retiring in 1968. She also earned a Master's degree in Education from Rutgers University.
Beverly was a longtime dedicated member of Watchung Avenue Presbyterian Church in North Plainfield, where she served for many years in many capacities including Elder, Choir member, and Women's group leader. She also ran the Vacation Bible School for many summers, and coordinated, with Harry, the Food Basket program for local families in need during the holiday season.
Beverly was also active in her community, serving as both a Brownies & a Cub Scout leader, and in more recent years, with the South Plainfield Cultural Arts Commission.
Beverly's greatest joys came from spending time with her cherished family and friends. She also greatly enjoyed gardening, sewing, handicrafts, traveling, reading, and the arts. In addition, she cherished the monthly Birthday Club gatherings as well as various social activities with her dear church friends.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Harry A. Krausse, who died in 2015, and her daughter, Janette Rocco, who died in 2007. She is survived by her children, Lynn Lampariello and her husband, Mark; Karen Pollera and her husband, Dan; Nancy Rackham and her husband, Marty; and David Krausse and his wife, Tina; her ten beloved grandchildren, Nicholas, Michael, Alex and Danielle Pollera; Casey and Bryce Rackham; Kayla and Isabella Krausse; and Alexa and Stephanie Rocco; as well as her brother, Kornell and his wife June, & many other loving relatives and wonderful friends.
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a private family service at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Beverly's memory to the Watchung Avenue Presbyterian Church Living Memorial Fund. For additional information or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.fanwoodmemorial.com.
Published in Courier News from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2020