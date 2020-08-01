Beverly Edenzon
West Palm Beach, Formerly Monroe Township - Beverly Edenzon, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center in Florida. She was 88.
Beverly started raising her family in Edison, NJ in 1953, moving to Highland Park in 1963 and relocating to Monroe and then Hillsborough before her move to West Palm Beach, Florida in 2014.
Over the years she was employed at the Highland Park Library, the Jewish Community Center, retiring after a long career with Rutgers University.
Beverly was active in Deborah Hospital and the Voice of Clearbrook Radio Station, but most of all took pride in family, her sons, daughters-in-law and grandchildren.
She is predeceased by her best friend and husband of 59 years, Samuel Edenzon, who passed in 2011 and mother, Claire & step-father Ralph Masucci.
Surviving are three loving sons, Irwin and his wife, Frankie of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida; Marc and his wife, Kathleen of Palm Beach Gardens, and Robert and his wife, Jeanne, of Jacksonville, Florida and six grandchildren, Kyle, Kelsey, Hayley, Alexandra Jo, Michael and Zachary.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, August 3rd at 11:00 am at Washington Cemetery, 104 Deans Rhode Hall Rd., North Brunswick. Arrangements were entrusted to MOUNT SINAI MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Cranbury Road at the Corner of Evergreen Blvd, East Brunswick. For directions, please visit www.msmc.us
Memorial contributions can be made to Connections Education Center of the Palm Beaches Vocational Program, 1310 Old Congress Ave Suite 100, West Palm Beach Fl, 33409 or online at www.connectedpb.com