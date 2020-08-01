1/
Beverly Edenzon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beverly Edenzon

West Palm Beach, Formerly Monroe Township - Beverly Edenzon, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center in Florida. She was 88.

Beverly started raising her family in Edison, NJ in 1953, moving to Highland Park in 1963 and relocating to Monroe and then Hillsborough before her move to West Palm Beach, Florida in 2014.

Over the years she was employed at the Highland Park Library, the Jewish Community Center, retiring after a long career with Rutgers University.

Beverly was active in Deborah Hospital and the Voice of Clearbrook Radio Station, but most of all took pride in family, her sons, daughters-in-law and grandchildren.

She is predeceased by her best friend and husband of 59 years, Samuel Edenzon, who passed in 2011 and mother, Claire & step-father Ralph Masucci.

Surviving are three loving sons, Irwin and his wife, Frankie of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida; Marc and his wife, Kathleen of Palm Beach Gardens, and Robert and his wife, Jeanne, of Jacksonville, Florida and six grandchildren, Kyle, Kelsey, Hayley, Alexandra Jo, Michael and Zachary.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, August 3rd at 11:00 am at Washington Cemetery, 104 Deans Rhode Hall Rd., North Brunswick. Arrangements were entrusted to MOUNT SINAI MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Cranbury Road at the Corner of Evergreen Blvd, East Brunswick. For directions, please visit www.msmc.us

Memorial contributions can be made to Connections Education Center of the Palm Beaches Vocational Program, 1310 Old Congress Ave Suite 100, West Palm Beach Fl, 33409 or online at www.connectedpb.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mount Sinai Memorial Chapels
454 Cranbury Road
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
(732) 390-9199
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mount Sinai Memorial Chapels

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved