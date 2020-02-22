|
Beverly Ehlbeck
Hazlet - Beverly Ehlbeck (nee: Balogh), 73 of Hazlet, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Bayshore Health Care Center in Holmdel.
Beverly was a lifelong resident of Perth Amboy, and later moved to Hazlet. She was employed by Alcan Aluminum Company in Avenel for many years as a Receiving Clerk. she retired in 2010. She loved spending time with her family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Albert Thomas"Duke" Ehlbeck, who passed away in 2010; loving daughter of Joseph & Rose (nee: Dorio) Balohg; dear sister of Joseph, Victor, Johnny & Frankie Balogh and her brother ~ in Law Ronald Colson.
Beverly is survived by her beloved sons Thomas and his wife Eve, Joey Duke and his wife Kimmy Ehlbeck; loving sister of Roseann and her husband Relito Blanco, Ronald and his wife Doris, Michael and his wife Gloria Balogh and Debra Colson; adored grandmother of Jessica, Antoinette, Thomas, Anthony and Logan, great ~ grandmother of Michael, Miles and Danny Silenski; cherished aunt of many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 4:30 pm at the Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home, 419 Barclay Street, Perth Amboy. Interment will be private. Visiting is on Tuesday from 1 ~ 5 pm.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020