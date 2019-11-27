|
Beverly J. Colligas
Bridgewater - Beverly J. Colligas, 78, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Daughter of the late, Anthony J. DiPaolo and Leila F. (Moulter) DiPaolo, Beverly was born in Somerville and lived in Raritan for several years before moving to Bridgewater in 1982. Beverly was a systems manager for the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office in Somerville for 36 years retiring in 2005. Beverly was a member of the United Reformed Church in Somerville and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed bingo, shopping and most importantly being with her family. Beverly is survived by her beloved husband of 59 years, John M. Colligas of Bridgewater; daughter, Constance A. Hoppe of FL; grandchildren, Nichole Whalen and husband, Daniel of PA, Katelyn Hoppe of FL, Morghan Hoppe of PA, Cortney Hoppe of PA, Paul A. Hoppe, Jr of FL; great-grandchildren, Joseph, Juliet, Dayton, Danny, Cameron and Noah. Visiting hours will be held from 4-8 PM on Monday, December 2, 2019 at the Bridgewater Funeral Hone, 707 East Main Street, Bridgewater, NJ 08807. Funeral services will be held 10 AM on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the United Reformed Church, 110 West Main Street, Somerville, NJ 08876. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the United Reformed Church in Somerville.
Published in Courier News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019