Beverly J. Genovese
Metuchen - Beverly J. Genovese, 77, of Metuchen, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Mary Anne Hale Pavilion Haven Hospice, Edison.
Born in Perth Amboy, she was a lifelong resident of the Woodbridge/ Metuchen area.
She was a parishioner of St. Francis Cathedral, Metuchen.
Beverly worked for J&J in New Brunswick 25 years, until her retirement.
She enjoyed traveling and gardening. She was the caretaker for her father, until his passing in 1996, as well as her mother, until Beverly's passing.
Beverly is predeceased by her father, Louis D. Genovese, Sr.
Surviving is her beloved mother, Esther Genovese of Metuchen; her loving brother, Louis D. Genovese Jr. and his wife Rosemary, of Somerset; dear nieces and nephews, Julie Genovese of East Brunswick, Sue Ellen Genovese of Franklin Park, Anthony Genovese of Manville and Raymond Genovese of Somerset; great nephew, Dominic Reilly and great nieces, Mikayla Genovese and MacKenzie Genovese; dear cousins, Carol Feeney, Carolyn, Frannie, Patty and Thomas.
The Funeral will take place Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 9:45 am at Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 568 Middlesex Ave. (Rt.27), Metuchen (costello-runyon.com), followed by a 10:15 am Funeral Mass at St. Francis Cathedral, Metuchen.
Interment is in Hillside Cemetery, Metuchen.
Visitation is Friday from 4-8 pm.
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 29, 2019