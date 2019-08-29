Services
Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
568 Middlesex Ave
Metuchen, NJ 08840
(732) 548-0149
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
568 Middlesex Ave
Metuchen, NJ 08840
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:45 AM
Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
568 Middlesex Ave
Metuchen, NJ 08840
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:15 AM
St. Francis Cathedral
Metuchen, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Genovese
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly J. Genovese

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beverly J. Genovese Obituary
Beverly J. Genovese

Metuchen - Beverly J. Genovese, 77, of Metuchen, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Mary Anne Hale Pavilion Haven Hospice, Edison.

Born in Perth Amboy, she was a lifelong resident of the Woodbridge/ Metuchen area.

She was a parishioner of St. Francis Cathedral, Metuchen.

Beverly worked for J&J in New Brunswick 25 years, until her retirement.

She enjoyed traveling and gardening. She was the caretaker for her father, until his passing in 1996, as well as her mother, until Beverly's passing.

Beverly is predeceased by her father, Louis D. Genovese, Sr.

Surviving is her beloved mother, Esther Genovese of Metuchen; her loving brother, Louis D. Genovese Jr. and his wife Rosemary, of Somerset; dear nieces and nephews, Julie Genovese of East Brunswick, Sue Ellen Genovese of Franklin Park, Anthony Genovese of Manville and Raymond Genovese of Somerset; great nephew, Dominic Reilly and great nieces, Mikayla Genovese and MacKenzie Genovese; dear cousins, Carol Feeney, Carolyn, Frannie, Patty and Thomas.

The Funeral will take place Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 9:45 am at Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 568 Middlesex Ave. (Rt.27), Metuchen (costello-runyon.com), followed by a 10:15 am Funeral Mass at St. Francis Cathedral, Metuchen.

Interment is in Hillside Cemetery, Metuchen.

Visitation is Friday from 4-8 pm.
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now