Beverly Jonelle Brown
- - Beverly Jonelle Brown, 47, passed away on April 13, 2019 at North Fulton Hospital in Roswell, Georgia. Born in Wilmington, Delaware, she lived in Atlanta, Georgia. Beverly was a medical assistant for Northside Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia. She was a former member of Friendship Baptist Church in Rahway.
Beverly is survived by her children, Jaeden, Shayla and Xavier Brown; brothers, Corey Carter, Valiaent Carter (Erica), William Carter, III (Staci), Otis Dennis and Eric Dennis and her mother, Toni Carter.
Visiting hours will be Tuesday morning from 10 to 11 AM at Friendship Baptist Church, 809 East Hazelwood, Rahway, followed by the funeral service, starting at 11 AM. Burial will follow at Rosehill Cemetery, Linden.
Arrangements are by the Jones Funeral Home, Rahway.
