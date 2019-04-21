Services
Jones Funeral Home
247 Elm Ave.
Rahway, NJ 07065
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Friendship Baptist Church
809 East Hazelwood
Rahway, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Friendship Baptist Church
809 East Hazelwood
Rahway, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Jonelle Brown

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Beverly Jonelle Brown Obituary
Beverly Jonelle Brown

- - Beverly Jonelle Brown, 47, passed away on April 13, 2019 at North Fulton Hospital in Roswell, Georgia. Born in Wilmington, Delaware, she lived in Atlanta, Georgia. Beverly was a medical assistant for Northside Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia. She was a former member of Friendship Baptist Church in Rahway.

Beverly is survived by her children, Jaeden, Shayla and Xavier Brown; brothers, Corey Carter, Valiaent Carter (Erica), William Carter, III (Staci), Otis Dennis and Eric Dennis and her mother, Toni Carter.

Visiting hours will be Tuesday morning from 10 to 11 AM at Friendship Baptist Church, 809 East Hazelwood, Rahway, followed by the funeral service, starting at 11 AM. Burial will follow at Rosehill Cemetery, Linden.

Arrangements are by the Jones Funeral Home, Rahway.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now