Beverly Kelly



Raritan - 62, died October 5, 2020. A funeral mass will be 10am Wednesday at St. Joseph RC Church in Raritan. Visitation will be 4-7pm Tuesday at Bruce C. VanArsdale Funeral Home, Somerville.









