Beverly Rappleyea
Beverly Rappleyea

Sayreville - Beverly Rappleyea, age 84 of Sayreville, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 at RWJ, New Brunswick. Born in New Brunswick, she was a lifelong resident of the Borough of Sayreville. Before her retirement, Bev worked as a legal secretary with John J. Vail for over 15 years. She served her community as a Member of the Sayreville Board of Health, Sayreville Recycling Board and the Cable Advisory Board. She also volunteered her time as a member of the American Legion Post 211 Ladies Auxiliary, as the Sayreville PBA Auxiliary Secretary and as a Republican Party Committee Women.

She is predeceased by her loving husband Edward Rappleyea and brother William Lehman. Surviving are her children Michelle Rappleyea and her partner Nita Frazier, Cheryl Mozdzen and her husband Steven, Edward Jr. and his wife Sharon, her grandchildren Patricia Battles and her husband Jerad, Mary and Amanda Mozdzen, her great-grandchildren Kearney and Blair Battles, her sister Patricia Bohl and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services will be Friday 9am from the Maliszewski Memorial Home, 121 Main St. Sayreville with a 9:30am funeral mass to follow at Our Lady of Victories R.C. Church in Sayreville. Burial to follow at New Calvary Cemetery in Parlin.

Calling hours at the funeral home will be Thursday from 4pm to 8pm. Due to current Covid 19 restrictions, please note that a maximum of 50 visitors will be allowed in the funeral home at once and masks must be worn at all times. We encourage visitors to limit their time in the building to allow the family the maximum number of guests possible. Completed arrangements, directions, and letters of condolence to the family may be found by visiting www.spezzifuneralhome.com.




MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Maliszewski Memorial Home
NOV
20
Funeral service
09:00 AM
Maliszewski Memorial Home
NOV
20
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
Our Lady of Victories R.C. Church
Funeral services provided by
Maliszewski Memorial Home
121 Main St
Sayreville, NJ 08872
(732) 254-1428
