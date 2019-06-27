|
Beverly (Kahora) Signorelli
Piscataway - Beverly Signorelli (Kahora), 72, died December 28, 2018. She was born in New Jersey and grew up in Carteret, NJ where she was a cheerleader graduating from Carteret High School. She then married and moved to Massachusettes where her daughter was born. Moved back to New Jersey and had a son. Along with Carteret she had lived in Edison, Piscataway and Southampton. Soon after started her over thirty year career with Merck and Co., first in Rahway then various locations and titles before her retirement. Upon her retirement she worked for Animerge in Raritan. Her hobbies included enjoying her pet dogs thru out the years, dancing and and her family. She also had belonged to a corvette club for years, driving her own corvette, like she said "Got her everywhere even in bad weather".
She is predeceased by her parents Charles and Josephine Kahora and her brother Charles Kahora.
She is survived by her daughter Jo Ann San Angelo, Edison, her son Joseph Signorelli, Petrolia, PA, and her grandson, Joseph Signorelli, Jr., Butler County, PA, her sister-in-law Patricia Ward Kahora, Hillsborough , NJ and many nieces, nephews and beloved cousins,
In lieu of flowers donations towards her funeral expense would be appreciated.
Visitation Friday, June 28, 4 pm to 8 pm
Visitation Saturday, June 29, 9 am to 9:30 am
Funeral Service will be t 9:30 am
From there we will proceed to Saint Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia, NJ for interment.
Published in Home News Tribune on June 27, 2019