Blaise J. Zampetti Jr.
Sea View Island, Neptune - Blaise J. Zampetti Jr., 80 of Sea View Island, Neptune passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune.
Born in Jersey City and raised in Bayonne, he had lived in Port Reading for many years before retiring to Sea View Island, Neptune 20 years ago.
Blaise was known to be the life of a party and loved to dance. He was an avid bowler in his day, and loved anything on the sea, including crabbing and boating. He was a lover of animals and will miss taking his canine companion Charley for walks in the park.
He was predeceased by his parents Blase . and Joan Rakowski Zampetti Sr. Surviving is his beloved wife of 56 years Phyllis (nee Ambrosio) Zampetti, his devoted children, Blase J. III at home in Neptune and Gina Ruela and husband Ben of Allentown and his grandson Joseph Ruela.
Visitation will be on Monday, October 14, 2019 (Columbus Day) from 2:00pm to 6:00pm at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall, NJ 07719. Private committal will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Monmouth County SPCA, 260 Wall St., Eatontown, NJ, 07724 in memory of Blaise.
For directions or to offer online condolences to the family please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune & Asbury Park Press from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019