Blanche (Duchnowska) Hoffman



Highland park - Blanche (Duchnowska) Hoffman, 96, of Highland Park, passed away on November 3, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson Hospital. Born in 1923, in Manhattan NY, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Mary Duchnowski.



Blanche was a parishioner of Most Holy Redeemer Church, Old Bridge and a dedicated advocate and founder of the Old Bridge Environmental Commission.



Blanche was predeceased by husband A. George Hoffman Jr.; sons Edward (Eddie) D. Hoffman and Robert K. Hoffman; brother Thaddeus (Ted) Dukes and sister Helen Crowe.



Surviving is her sister Jean Delwiche (husband Donald Delwiche) from Fairport, NY; nieces and nephews: Carol Browne, Doug Dukes, Donna Howell, Greg Delwiche, William Crowe, Rachel Rocco, David Delwiche. Also surviving is her dear friend Susan Knauf,; dedicated care manager Patricia Lombreglia and many grand-nieces and grand-nephews.



A prayer service and entombment will begin on Monday November 9, at Holmdel Cemetery & Mausoleum at 11am.



