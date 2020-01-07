|
|
Bohdan A. Mykulak
Flemington - Bohdan A. "Bob" Mykulak, 70, died on Monday, January 6, 2020 at home.
A viewing will take place at Countryside Funeral Home, 724 Route 202 North, Three Bridges, NJ 08887 on Thursday, January 9 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. and on Friday, January 10 from 8:15-8:45 a.m. The funeral service will be held on Friday, January 10 begriming 8:45 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a 9:30 a.m. funeral liturgy at St. Elizabeth Ann Seaton Catholic Church in Three Bridges. Committal words and interment will follow at St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia, NJ. To view the complete obituary reflecting on Bob's life, please visit www.CountrysideFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier News from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020