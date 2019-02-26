Services
M David Demarco Funeral Home Inc
205 Rhode Hall Rd
Monroe Township, NJ 08831
(732) 521-0555
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
M David Demarco Funeral Home Inc
205 Rhode Hall Rd
Monroe Township, NJ 08831
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
M David Demarco Funeral Home Inc
205 Rhode Hall Rd
Monroe Township, NJ 08831
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
8:00 PM
M David Demarco Funeral Home Inc
205 Rhode Hall Rd
Monroe Township, NJ 08831
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnie Miles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie H. Miles

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bonnie H. Miles Obituary
Bonnie H. Miles

Monroe Twp. - Bonnie H. (Feldman) Miles, 66, of Monroe Twp. passed away on Sunday February 24, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. Bonnie was born and raised in Brooklyn and moved to Monroe Twp. over 40 years ago. She was employed for over 20 years at Rickart in North Brunswick as a collections specialist. She loved taking trips to Atlantic City and Las Vegas and especially loved video poker. Above all, she loved spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Miles (2008).

She is survived by her two sons: Harold Reinstein and his wife Ami of East Windsor and Eric Reinstein and his wife Lisa of Monroe Twp., two sisters, JoBeth Lesser of Monroe Twp. and Terri Davis of Israel, five grandchildren: Emily, Jake, Layla, Ashley and Isabella and her dog, Biggie.

Visitation will be 2-4pm and 7-9pm on Wednesday February 27, 2019 at the M. David DeMarco Funeral Home, Inc. - 205 Rhode Hall Rd., Monroe Twp., NJ 08831. A funeral service will be 8pm on Wednesday during the visiting hours. Cremation is private.

In lieu of flowers and for those who desire, memorial contributions may be made to the - .
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now