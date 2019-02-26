|
Bonnie H. Miles
Monroe Twp. - Bonnie H. (Feldman) Miles, 66, of Monroe Twp. passed away on Sunday February 24, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. Bonnie was born and raised in Brooklyn and moved to Monroe Twp. over 40 years ago. She was employed for over 20 years at Rickart in North Brunswick as a collections specialist. She loved taking trips to Atlantic City and Las Vegas and especially loved video poker. Above all, she loved spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Miles (2008).
She is survived by her two sons: Harold Reinstein and his wife Ami of East Windsor and Eric Reinstein and his wife Lisa of Monroe Twp., two sisters, JoBeth Lesser of Monroe Twp. and Terri Davis of Israel, five grandchildren: Emily, Jake, Layla, Ashley and Isabella and her dog, Biggie.
Visitation will be 2-4pm and 7-9pm on Wednesday February 27, 2019 at the M. David DeMarco Funeral Home, Inc. - 205 Rhode Hall Rd., Monroe Twp., NJ 08831. A funeral service will be 8pm on Wednesday during the visiting hours. Cremation is private.
In lieu of flowers and for those who desire, memorial contributions may be made to the - .
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 26, 2019