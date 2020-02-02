|
Bonnie Marie Sinuk
Princeton - Bonnie Marie Sinuk died Thursday, January 30, 2020 at her home. She was 18. Born in Laredo, Texas she was a lifelong South Brunswick Township resident.
Her sweet nature was appreciated by her family. She looked up to her older brother, John Paul, and they shared great times on their vacations to Martha's Vineyard. They spent a lot of time in their family pool playing Marco Polo. Bonnie Marie and her mom enjoyed shopping, traveling and concerts, especially Lady Gaga.
Bonnie Marie was a friend to all. She especially loved animals, including her pets Scully, Max, Ginger, Norton, SheSha, Mel, Hitch and Buddy. Her love of animals encompassed all the creatures of the sea, which she studied extensively. Her curious nature drove her to study the Amazon and the flora and fauna of that area.
One of her passions was video games. Bonnie Marie delighted in playing against friends near and far. She was contemplating a career in video game design.
Surviving are her parents - John C. and Bonnie S. (Brackman) Sinuk; her brother John Paul Sinuk at home; her uncle Paul Joseph Sinuk and his wife Nelda of Porta Range, California; and her aunt Linda Marie Sinuk of Somerset.
Visitation will be 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM Wednesday at Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick with a funeral service at 11:30 AM at Selover Funeral Home. Private cremation will follow.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020