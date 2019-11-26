Services
Cusick Funeral Home
80 Mountain Avenue
Somerville, NJ 08876
(908) 725-4100
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Visitation
80 Mountain Avenue
Somerville, NJ 08876
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
Prayer Service
80 Mountain Avenue
Somerville, NJ 08876
Bridgewater - Bonnie S. DiPaolo, 63, died November 21. Mrs. DiPaolo was born in Philipsburg, PA and resided in Bridgewater for 20 years. She along with her husband, Dennis, owned and operated American Taxi in Somerville. Surviving are her husband, Dennis, her children April, Kelly, Erika and Kenny, her grandchildren Donnie Ray, Sonja and Dennis, her mother Pat Kephart and stepfather Kenny Kephart and stepbrother David. Visiting hours will begin at 1pm and conclude at 3pm with a Prayer and Memories on Saturday, November 30, at the Cusick Funeral Home in Somerville.
